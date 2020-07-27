A Texas appellate court judge who was an assistant district attorney in Upshur and Smith counties during the 1980s died after his vehicle caught fire in a three-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Royse City, according to a police report.
A preliminary investigation by the Royse City Police Department said a vehicle driven by David L. Bridges, 65, of Rockwall was hit by a vehicle driven by Megan Smith, 32, of Royse City.
Police said Smith was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Interstate 30. Her vehicle also hit a second vehicle, but that driver was not injured in the 9:30 p.m. crash.
Smith was taken with minor injuries to a local hospital, then arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with Bridges' death, police reported. Smith was being held Monday in Hunt County Jail on a $150,000 bond, jail records show.
Bridges was elected in 1996 to the Court of Appeals for the 5th District of Texas, which serves Collin, Dallas, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman and Rockwall counties. A Republican who was up for reelection on the Nov. 3 ballot, Bridges would have faced Democrat Craig Smith.
The Dallas County Republican Party said it was "heartbroken" by Bridges' death.
"His life was an example that we should all strive to follow," Dallas County GOP Chairman Rodney Anderson said in a statement.
Bridges was born in Fort Worth in 1955, graduated from Rains High School in 1973 and served in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1974, according to the Kaufman County Republican Party and other online sources.
He earned an associate degree from Tyler Junior College in 1978, a bachelor's degree in political science and government from the University of Texas in Tyler in 1980 and a law degree in 1984 from Texas Tech University, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Bridges worked at Palo Duro Legal Aid from 1982 to 1984, joined the Smith County District Attorney's Office in 1984 and became an assistant district attorney in Upshur County in 1987, where he worked for a year.
He joined the State Bar of Texas in 1988 as a senior trial attorney, became its regional counsel in 1991 and served a year as its first assistant. He was a private attorney from 1992 to 1996 and briefly served as legal counsel to the Denton County sheriff in 1996 before being elected to the appellate court that year.