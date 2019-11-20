An argument between a Longview woman and a Houston man ended with the woman being charged with using her car to ram the man and the man being arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to a report by Longview police.
Krista Nicole Buchanan, 38, was being held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond in Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show. She also faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Karl Hienz Hill, 34, was being held Wednesday on a $200,000 bond on a warrant from the 307th District Court for aggravated robbery, according to jail records. Records cite a robbery that took place Sept. 15, 2016. Hill also faced two outstanding citations for public intoxication.
The arrests occurred at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday after a Longview police officer responded to the 700 block of Idylwood Drive to a call about someone being hit or stabbed, the report said.
Buchanan told police she had been arguing with Hill when she accidentally struck a trash can with her car while she backed out of the driveway, the report said. She said Hill, in turn, pushed the trash can into her car and hit the windshield with a brick or board.
Buchanan told police she then drove through a fence to hit him, the report said.
Hill told police that Buchanan refused to leave the location after she gave him a ride, during which they argued, the report said. He said he broke her windshield by throwing a piece of concrete and broke the back passenger door of her car by punching it after she ran over him.