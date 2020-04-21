A 34-year-old woman from Arkansas died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash, and three people in the other vehicle were injured, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.
A preliminary investigation by troopers responding at 3:23 p.m. Monday on Texas 315 a mile east of Clayton determined Keonna R. Horner, 34, of North Little Rock was headed west, drove across the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Brian L. Coles, 71, of Houston, DPS Sgt. Jean Dark reported.
Horner was taken to UT Health-Carthage, where she later died, Dark said.
Coles also was was taken to UT Health- Carthage, where he was treated and released. Two passengers, identified as Sean Coles, 39, of Houston and an 11-year-old boy, were also taken to UT Health-Carthage in stable condition.