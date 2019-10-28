The arrest of a grandmother fighting the Tatum ISD dress code stemmed from continuing to send the 4-year-old boy to school after she was told he had been “unenrolled” and from differences about who is actually the boy’s guardian, documents show.
Edwina “Randi” Woodley, 51, was booked Friday into the Rusk County Jail on charges of child endangerment and perjury. She was released Saturday on $22,500 in bonds.
According to an arrest affidavit for the child endangerment charge, Woodley on Oct. 15 sent her grandson, Michael Trimble, to Tatum Primary School after being told “numerous times” he was no longer enrolled at the school and was not to be on school property.
Tatum Primary School Principal Tamara Fite told investigators she called Woodley to come get her grandson, but Fite said Woodley told her she would only do so if she received a letter on school district letterhead explaining why her grandson had been unenrolled.
Fite said she would not provide Woodley with another letter, according to the document. Woodley then told Fite she would not pick up her grandson from the school since she would not be given another letter.
Woodley later went to the Tatum Police Department to drop off a letter stating why she said the school could not expel Michael. Officers went to the school to attempt to make contact with Woodley, whom they thought would be there to pick up Michael. After police arrived, Fite said Woodley had dropped off the same letter at the school, but did not pick up Michael.
On Oct. 16, Woodley called Tatum police around 4 p.m. and said Michael did not get off the bus and she did not know where he was. She was informed Michael was still at the school in the principal's office, because she was notified he would not be riding home on the bus anymore. Woodley picked up Michael later at the school.
The perjury charge stems from an enrollment incident on Aug. 1.
Woodley presented a notarized letter to the school stating she was giving her mother, Barbara Johnson, guardianship over Michael, according to an affidavit on the perjury charge. Woodley provided the letter to the school after she was notified she was not able to enroll Michael in Head Start because of her income.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services states that children from birth to age 5 who are from families with incomes below the poverty guidelines are eligible for Head Start and Early Head Start services.
Woodley told the school employee that her mother receives Social Security benefits and would qualify for enrollment. Woodley returned with Johnson before noon to complete the enrollment documents.
About a month later, Region 7 Education Service Center confirmed Woodley had custody of Michael and he lives at her home with her.
In August, Tatum ISD officials told Woodley that Michael, who was allowed to enroll in Head Start, did not comply with the district’s dress code policy because of his hair length falling past his shoulders.
Woodley and Kambry Cox, the mother of kindergarten student Kellan Cox, whose hairstyle also did not comply with the dress code, have been feuding with the district, claiming the dress code is discriminatory.
After Tatum ISD trustees unanimously denied grievances to change the dress code and reenroll Michael and Kellan at two hearings, Woodley and Cox said they intend to file a lawsuit.