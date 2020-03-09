A family member working for Harrison County hired now-former Deputy Roger “Chilly” Valentine who has been charged with sexual assault, attorneys for the victim allege.
The woman, “Jane Doe,” a resident of Dallas County, also has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Valentine, Harrison County and the Sheriff’s Association of Texas in which she is seeking a jury trial and $2 million in damages.
Attorneys for Doe filed a second amended complaint in federal court Feb. 27, alleging Harrison County Human Resources Director Velma W. McGlothin failed to complete a thorough background check of Valentine, who is her relative, when she hired him in late 2013.
Valentine was under investigation for at least one other instance of sexual misconduct when he resigned from the Gregg County Jail earlier in 2013.
“The information about McGlothin came from an anonymous caller and was not disclosed by the defendant,” said Dallas attorney Maryssa Simpson, who is representing Doe. “The victim was also never informed of this by the defendant.”
Valentine has been charged with raping a jail inmate on March 19 in Corsicana while he was transporting her from a state prison in Gatesville to the Harrison County Jail. He is out of jail on $200,000 bond awaiting a trial in Navarro County scheduled April 20.
According to the complaint, McGlothin hired Valentine “with knowledge and/or familiarity of the circumstances of defendant Valentine’s prior misconduct and resignation,” and Harrison County concealed Valentine’s relationship with McGlothin and “woefully ignored the policy and procedure and failed to check Valentine’s background … through the nepotism of a family member hiring defendant Valentine.”
Jury selection in the civil case is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 10.
“It certainly affects Jane Doe’s case,” Simpson said, “because it shows further that Harrison County failed to do their due diligence on the perpetrator. They tried and failed to cover that up, and we intend to seek more discovery on the issue.”