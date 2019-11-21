An Upshur County jury Wednesday convicted and sentenced Thomas Paul Carroll, 28, of Big Sandy to 10 years in prison and fined him $5,000 for assaulting a police officer by punching him in the face.
Carroll was eligible for probation, but the jury of six men and six women sentenced him to prison, Upshur County Criminal Defense Attorney Billy W. Byrd said.
The jury learned Carroll resisted arrest Jan. 31 on a charge of intoxication from Big Sandy police officer Taylor Fast, punched Fast, grabbed the officer's stun gun and charged at Fast. Carroll was on court-ordered probation for resisting arrest at the time, Byrd said.