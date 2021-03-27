A four-bill legislative package dedicating resources to law enforcement recently introduced in the Texas House will benefit Longview, a police spokesman said Friday.
State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, filed the legislation.
“The Longview Police Department supports state legislation that betters law enforcement officers,” Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said in a statement. “These four bills are important to improve policing by providing more training, health and safety for the officer, better recruiting and retention of officers, and just general support of law enforcement.”
The first bill, HB 4298, aims to bost police training by adding a curriculum coordinator position for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. The commission’s mission is to license and provide training for law enforcement across Texas.
“We ask TCOLE to license and provide training for law enforcement in Texas, and yet they do not currently have a curriculum coordinator,” Dean said in a statement. “Many officers have expressed concern that the current curriculum is outdated and in need of review. This bill provides the staff to do that.”
Dean said law enforcement and residents deserve to have the best trained officers.
HB 4299 addresses the mental health of police officers by addressing the provision, availability and accessibility of mental health services for law enforcement.
The third bill, HB 4300, requires a statewide review of peace officer salaries, across different agency size, across the state, and in comparison to the cost of living in the region. This review would compare law enforcement salaries across Texas to other states.
“We can’t attract the best and bravest of Texas if we don’t know what we’re paying them,” Dean said.
Finally, HB 4301 supports police officers who worked on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The purpose of law enforcement is to promote public safety and uphold the rule of law so that a community can prosper,” Thornton said. “(The proposed legislation) will be beneficial to the department and the community that we serve.”
In addition to these bills, Dean is also a joint author on HB 8, priority omnibus legislation to support law enforcement in Texas.
“Our police officers put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve our communities,” Dean said. “They deserve to have the state Legislature protect and support them in return.”
Dean is a former Longview mayor and represents House District 7, which includes Gregg and Upshur counties.