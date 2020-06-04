Longview’s chief of police says his office supports the rights of groups carrying out peaceful protests, such as the ones the city has seen for three nights this week in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd, 46, died May 25 after Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck as he lay restrained on the ground.
Outraged local residents used social media Sunday to get out the word to gather at the parking lot of Walmart on Fourth Street in Longview. They drove afterward to police headquarters on Cotton Street, where they were met by Chief Mike Bishop and five officers in front of the building.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings brought gatherings and marches of mostly young people along Loop 281 near McCann Road in Longview. Another was planned tonight in Longview, a Facebook post said.
Demonstrations — not always peaceful — have spread across the nation to denounce police brutality and to protest Floyd’s death.
Chauvin, along with three other officers present at the time of Floyd’s death, were fired last week.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that prosecutors Wednesday increased the charge filed against Chauvin to second-degree murder. He initially was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
In addition, the three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged for the first time Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and with second-degree manslaughter.
Bishop said command staff in Longview has met with officers to discuss the Minneapolis incident.
“This agency understands the tragedy that has occurred in that city,” Bishop said. He said the department constantly provides training and updates policies to follow the law and best practices.
The organizer of Sunday’s rally, John Hamblen, said he talked to Bishop in advance of the rally that drew more than 80 people, many carrying placards. Officers also arrived beforehand at Walmart.
Bishop said he knew about the Sunday protest in advance.
“Our position as an agency is to follow the Constitution and allow peaceful protests. We understand people want to get their message out, and we respect that. We just ask that they remain peaceful,” he said.
He said Longview police didn’t know about the Monday march before it took place.
“We have not had any issues with that protest,” he said. “We had no calls, no complaints.”
He said the department is willing to meet with protest organizers to ensure public safety.
“We want everyone to be safe, and our organization supports everybody’s right to peaceful protests,” Bishop said.
Bishop said the police department does not require protest organizers to obtain permits if participants stay on sidewalks or the sides of roads. However, organizers must obtain a permit with a 10-day notice before an event if participants walk on city streets.
Such activities may require police to deploy officers, cadets or volunteers to maintain traffic controls, but such a determination will be made on a case-by-case basis, Bishop said.
He said some protests are organized, while others are assembled randomly.
“This agency is willing to communicate with anyone wanting a peaceful protest,” Bishop said. “Our goal is to help them have a safe event.”