Marion County officials believe a body found Monday afternoon by a fisherman at Lake O' the Pines might be the man reported missing in the area just days ago.
Marion County Sheriff David Capps said Monday that officials believe the body that has been sent to Dallas for autopsy might be Benjamin H. Cowley, 30, of St. Matthew, Kentucky, but no positive identification has been confirmed.
A fisherman near Lake O' the Pines' Johnson Creek area reported finding a body about 4 p.m. on Monday, Capps said.
Texas Parks and Wildlife officers are also involved in the investigation.
The cause of death was not immediately known on Monday.
Cowley had first been reported missing this past Tuesday and had been spotted camping in the Johnson Creek area on Wednesday.