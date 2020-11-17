A body recovered Nov. 9 from Lake O’ the Pines has been identified as a missing Kentucky man, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Benjamin “Ben” H. Cowley, 30, of St. Matthew, Kentucky, a suburb of the Louisville area, was declared missing Nov. 3 and was last seen in the Johnson Creek camping area at Lake O’ the Pines.

A fisherman near the Johnson Creek area reported finding a body about 4 p.m. Nov. 9, according to Marion County Sheriff David Capps.

Marion County Sheriff's deputies and Texas game wardens recovered the body, which was sent for an autopsy and was positively identified as Cowley.

