A Carthage man died Monday afternoon and a White Oak man sustained serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in White Oak, according to police.
Officers responding to a crash at 4:08 p.m. at U.S. 80 east of Texas 42 determined Jonathan Claude Boudreaux, 24, was headed west on U.S. 80 when he hydroplaned during the rain, crossed over to the eastbound lane and was struck sideways by a vehicle driven by Steven Denfield, 20, of White Oak, White Oak Police Lt. Brannon Robertson said.
While Boudreaux's vehicle was spinning, it got caught in the wheels of a tractor-trailer driven by Jason Davis, 41, eastbound on U.S. 80, Robertson said.
Boudreaux was pronounced dead at the scene by Gregg County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson, Robertson said.
Robertson said Denfield was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview.