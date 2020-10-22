A Waskom man is accused of stealing a furniture delivery truck, Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said.
Shawn Lee Davis, 39, is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, with his bond set at $7,500.
Smith said Carthage police were notified Oct. 18 that a delivery truck had been stolen from Carthage Furniture on West Panola Street.
Smith said Detective Carl Harris was able to identify Davis as a suspect, and Davis and the vehicle were found in Upshur County.
"With the help of the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, (Davis) as located and arrested by Detective Harris," Smith said. "The vehicle was recovered and released to the owner."