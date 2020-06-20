From Staff Reports
MARSHALL — A 41-year-old Hughes Springs man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced Thursday.
Oscar Dean Davis pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to conspiracy to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 264 months in federal prison Thursday by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.
He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 10, 2018, and charged with drug trafficking violations.
According to information presented in court, Davis was the leader of an illegal drug distribution network responsible for obtaining multiple-kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from a Mexican-based supplier and selling them throughout East Texas.
Davis admitted to acquiring large numbers of firearms, including pistols, rifles and high-caliber weapons, and transporting them to the U.S.-Mexico border as a medium of exchange for methamphetamine. Davis also admitted to directing others to use money service businesses to wire transfer proceeds from methamphetamine sales to his supplier in Mexico.
Seventeen other individuals previously have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the trafficking organization.
Stephanie Bennett Mata, 35, and Tony King, 41, both of Daingerfield; Gary O’Neal Gibson, 62, of Henderson; Felix Antonio Jaime, 37, of Mount Pleasant; Charlie Jake Porter, 34, of Marietta; and Gerald Wayne Furlow, 55, of Hughes Springs each pleaded guilty to possessing or conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Raymond Danny Moore, 43, of Avinger; Jennifer Michelle Kirkham, 39, of Jena, Louisiana; Donna Gail Sertuche, 53, and Johnny Duayne Tucker, 52, both of Hughes Springs; Jamie Nicole Browning, 40, of Gilmer; Joshua Nickie Soto, 35, of Leesville; and James Drakeford Scholl, 41, of Naples pleaded guilty to either unlawfully obtaining firearms from licensed dealers or transporting firearms to the U.S.-Mexico border in furtherance of the drug trafficking conspiracy.
Christina Felipe, 37 of Hughes Springs; Nohemi Aniceto, 39, of San Diego, California; Randall Dean Harper Jr., 42, of Daingerfield; and Angelica Arreola, 28, of El Paso have pleaded guilty to conduct including transferring or transporting money from the U.S. to Mexico.
This case is the result of a two-year joint investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.