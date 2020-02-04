MARSHALL — A 41-year-old Hughes Springs man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown announced Tuesday.
Oscar Dean Davis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne.
According to information presented in court, Davis was the leader of an illegal drug distribution network responsible for obtaining multiple-kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from a Mexican-based supplier and selling them throughout East Texas.
Davis admitted to acquiring large numbers of firearms, including pistols, rifles and high-caliber weapons, and taking them to the U.S.-Mexico border in exchange for methamphetamine. Finally, Davis admitted to directing others to use money services businesses to wire transfer proceeds from methamphetamine sales to his supplier in Mexico.
Fourteen other individuals previously have entered pleas of guilty for their involvement in the drug and firearms trafficking organization.
Pleading guilty to possessing or conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine were Stephanie Bennett Mata, 35, and Tony King, 41, both of Daingerfield; Gary O'Neal Gibson, 62, of Henderson; Felix Antonio Jaime, 37, of Mount Pleasant; Charlie Jake Porter, 34, of Marietta; and Gerald Wayne Furlow, 55, of Hughes Springs.
Pleading guilty to either unlawfully obtaining firearms from licensed dealers or transporting firearms to the U.S.-Mexico border in furtherance of the drug trafficking conspiracy were Raymond Danny Moore, 43, of Avinger; Jennifer Michelle Kirkham, 39, of Jena, Louisiana; Donna Gail Sertuche, 53, of Hughes Springs; Jamie Nicole Browning, 40, of Gilmer; Joshua Nickie Soto, 35, of Leesville, Louisiana; and James Drakeford Scholl, 41, of Naples.
Pleading guilty to conduct including transferring or transporting money from the U.S. to Mexico were Christina Felipe, 37, of Hughes Springs and Angelica Arreola, 28, of El Paso.
Davis was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 10, 2018. Under federal statutes, he faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
Brown's office said the case was a joint investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which uses Drug Enforcement Administration experts, along with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.