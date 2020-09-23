A 34-year-old Cass County woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking crimes, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox of the Eastern District of Texas announced Tuesday.
Ashley Christine McDaniel, of Avinger, pleaded guilty June 16 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.
According to information presented in court, McDaniel in early 2018 delivered about 26 grams of meth during a controlled drug buy in Morris County for $500 in cash. In total, McDaniel delivered 59 grams of the drug for which she was paid $1,170.
A federal grand jury indicted McDaniel in October.