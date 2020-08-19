A Longview doctor facing child sex charges is accused by two 13-year-old boys of assaulting them during counseling sessions.
Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was charged Friday with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. He was released the same day on bonds totaling $1 million. His medical license was suspended earlier by the Texas Medical Board.
According to the complaint/arrest warrant, both boys were seeing Hipke for counseling.
The boys' guardians reported the abuse to police in June, with one saying that the children’s behavior had begun to deteriorate.
“When questioned as to the reason for the decline, the boys stated that Dr. Hipke had been ‘rubbing their penises’ during therapy,” court documents said.
One boy stated that when he first started seeing Hipke, they only talked, court documents said. During later appointments, Hipke told the boy “we’re going to change things up a bit” and began rubbing the boy’s body “from his toes to his head," according to the documents.
The boy told police that he was instructed to change into a gown and get on the bed in Hipke's office. Hipke then removed the boy’s underwear and did not wear gloves during the “examination," documents said.
“This started happening every time (the boy) went to an appointment with (Hipke) at his office,” according to the documents. The child told police that Hipke touched his genitals more each visit.
The child described the touching and said it happened six to eight times. Hipke allegedly touched, fondled the child’s backside as well.
The other boy told police that Hipke was “very strange,” and he did not feel comfortable around the doctor.
The boy described events similar to the other child. They only talked at first, but, eventually, Hipke began to physically touch him.
Initially, Hipke told the boy that he was “checking” to see how his genitals were growing.
Hipke instructed the boy to take his shirt and pants off, but the boy did not feel comfortable doing so. He explained that during some appointments, he would be allowed to keep his shirt on and “only be told to take off his pants and underwear,” according to the documents.
The child described one appointment where Hipke told him “you know what to do” and told him to remove his clothing.
The boy also told police, “I thought it was weird and something was wrong.”
Hipke told both children not to tell anyone about the visits, according to court documents.
“You know how it gets scary when people do bad things to you, or abuse you … that's what he was doing,” one boy told police, according to court documents.
The patients were seen by Hipke without a chaperone during examinations, according to Texas Medical Board documents.
Longview police obtained a search warrant for his medical office in July.
“Although (Hipke’s) computer contained software to delete files, law enforcement was able to find evidence of search terms known to be used to obtain inappropriate images of children,” board documents said.
Court documents said Hipke called his wife during the execution of the search warrant, apologized to her and stated several times that he was sorry and that this would “ruin his career.”
Longview police arrested him at about 12:45 p.m. Friday at his practice, Adolescent Care Team at 911 Walnut Hill Drive in Longview.
The medical board suspended Hipke’s license Aug. 10 .
Hipke’s license was temporarily suspended immediately by a disciplinary panel “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare,” according to the Texas Medical Board.
Board staff opened an investigation in June when they became aware of allegations against the doctor.
During the investigation, the board also learned that there was one previous similar complaint of sexual assault of a child patient in 2018. Hipke has not been charged in connection to the third patient.