A raid this past week at a Kilgore home was connected to gang activity and possibly an April homicide, according to court documents.
Police say eight people arrested in the Sept. 1 raid are part of a criminal organization called the “59 Bounty Hunter Bloods."
Arrest warrants state several of the suspects are connected to Gregory Dewayne Williams, 35, who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds April 26 near the 700 block of West North Street in Kilgore.
Warrants for two suspects remain outstanding — one for an “unnamed fugitive” and another for Algermon Hunter — said Kilgore Police Chief Todd Hunter.
“(Algermon Hunter) was supposed to turn himself in, but he has yet to do so,” the chief said Tuesday morning.
These suspects were arrested on charges related to organized criminal activity:
Michael Dammone Wilson, 32, of Kilgore, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He was held Tuesday in the Gregg County Jail on on $1.5 million bond.
Maceo Gill, 23, of Kilgore, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He was jailed Tuesday on $500,000 bond.
Jeremy James Townlin, 29, of Kilgore, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity; two charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance; and possession of between 50 and 2,000 pounds of marijuana. Townlin was initially arrested in June and was jailed Tuesday without bond.
Josh Townlin, 26, of Kilgore, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He was jailed Tuesday on $500,000 bond.
Brodrick Thomas, 30, Kilgore, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity; two charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance; manufacture or deliver more than 400 grams of a controlled substance; and possession of between 50 and 2,000 pounds of marijuana. Thomas was initially arrested in June and was jailed Tuesday on bonds totaling $750,000.
Patrick Fitzgerald Toliver, 29, Longview, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity; possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance; two charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance; and possession of between 50 and 2,000 pounds of marijuana. He was jailed Tuesday without bond.
Dre Theron Dennis, 30, of Longview, was charged with engaging in organized ongoing criminal activity; evading arrest detention with vehicle; possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana; manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance; and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. He was jailed Tuesday on bonds totaling $1.025 million.
Kevin Ross Tinney II, 21, of Overton, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He was jailed Tuesday on $500,000 bond.
“These charges have a nexus to drugs and gangs along with other serious criminal activity,” Hunter said.
At about 5 a.m. Sept. 1, the Department of Public Safety Special Response Team served a search warrant at the residence on Stone Road in Kilgore.
“At this location, federal agents and local and state law enforcement seized numerous guns (rifles and pistols), electronic equipment, vehicles, trailers, numerous documents, ledgers, a very small amount of drugs and a safe which contained almost $24,000 in cash,” Hunter said. “This investigation has been ongoing for months, and KPD fully expects additional charges on these suspects as well as other unnamed persons as our investigation continues.”
According to video surveillance from April 27, police believe Wilson and Tinney used a mop and rag to tamper with evidence connected to the murder of Williams. Law enforcement found the mop and rag in a burn pile.
At about 11:45 p.m. the night of Williams' death, Wilson was captured on video “running up and entering through a glass doorway” at a monitored residence in the 200 block of Parkwood Drive.
“This was approximately 15 minutes after the murder of Greg Williams,” court documents state. The documents show the Parkwood Drive residence is 7.5 miles from where Williams was killed — or about a 10-to 12-minute drive.
Court documents also noted that Wilson’s clothing and physical appearance are consistent with witnesses' description of the shooters in Williams’ death.
In a previous search warrant executed June 9 at the Parkwood Drive residence, law enforcement located a Bible from a vehicle “that included handwritten ‘drug’ notes on the pages.” Officers also located crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, more than $35,000 in cash and ammunition.
The connection between the gang members also was indicated through social media posts as well as some admitting to gang membership in the posts, according to court documents.
Dennis posted a video on social media where he states “my whip game proper; run up in my trap with a mask, but I got a choppa” and “Pyrex and the brick, and feds wanna get me cause I’m slanging that (expletive),” court documents state.
The documents state law enforcement believe Dennis admitted to manufacturing illegal narcotics by using the term "Pyrex" and admitted to delivering illegal narcotics through the term "slanging that (expletive)."
Kilgore police worked with the Gregg County District Attorney’s office, Texas Anti-Gang Unit, Smith County Sheriff’s K-9, Texas Department of Public Safety Special Response Team, Longview police SIA, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office CODE Unit, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration to make the arrests.