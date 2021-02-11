The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld a 40-year prison sentence related to a 2018 burglary of a Longview home.
Daniel Thomas Barnes, 30, was convicted of felony burglary of a habitation in 2019. Judge Scott Novy of the 188th District Court sentenced Barnes to 40 years in prison based on the severity of the crime and taking into consideration his criminal record.
The sentence was overturned by the Texas 6th Court of Appeals on the basis that the admission of two misdemeanor convictions in Tennessee during sentencing was harmful to Barnes. It was appealed by the state to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, where the sentence was affirmed and the lower court's ruling was overturned this week.
According to the opinion, the victim impact evidence as well as evidence of Barnes’ membership in the Aryan Brotherhood and evidence of multiple felony convictions was enough to justify the 40-year sentence, and the Tennessee convictions had little to no effect in Novy's decision.
“There was overwhelming evidence supporting the trial court’s punishment verdict,” the opinion states.
Barnes of Longview and his girlfriend, Cassidy Taylor, 34, of Gladewater, also known as Cassidy Collier, ransacked and destroyed a Longview home.
“The two ‘beat in’ the doors and windows and poured blue-colored oil throughout the house and back porch, ruining carpets, furniture, professional photographs, and valuables,” court documents said. “They took electronic devices ... rifles; jewelry; a safe containing identification and other personal documents, including Social Security cards, birth certificates, and passports; clothing; a customized golf cart; personal effects; and items of sentimental value.”
The two were arrested after a resident on Dartmouth Street in Longview noticed them unloading the contents of a golf cart belonging to his neighbor into a car, police said in August 2018. The golf cart and some of the stolen items were recovered.
Taylor was sentenced to 10 years probation and 480 hours of community service in a plea agreement in 2019.
The victim told the court that the ordeal was terrifying to his family, and he had to daily convince his wife and children that it was safe for them to return home.