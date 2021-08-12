A crash Thursday afternoon in downtown Longview sent one vehicle into a canal south of Methvin Street as it landed upside down.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said one person was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries after the crash.
The city’s police and fire departments reported the crash at 1:15 p.m. at Methvin and Fourth streets. Two vehicles were involved in the crash that sent one of them onto a curb on the south side of Methvin Street and over a retaining wall before coming to rest upside down in a creek bed.
What caused the crash was not clear on Thursday.