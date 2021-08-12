Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in downtown Longview that involved one vehicle landing upside down in a creek.
Longview police reported the crash at 1:15 p.m. at Methvin and Fourth streets downtown.
One of the vehicles in the crash went over a curve and came to rest in a creekbed upside down and was obscured by trees on the south side of Methvin Street.
It appeared no one was taken in an ambulance from the scene, but it is not yet clear if anyone was injured.
Longview police and fire crews were on the scene.