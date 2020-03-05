The Longview Fire Department responds to a fire at the Healing Waters Outreach Church in the 100 block of West College Street in Longview on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Firefighters extinguished the fire in 20 minutes, a battalion chief said. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
A firefighter with the Longview Fire Department helps to extinguish a blaze at the Healing Waters Outreach Church in the 100 block of West College Street in Longview on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire, a battalion chief said. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Firefighters with the Longview Fire Department work to extinguish a blaze at the Healing Waters Outreach Church in the 100 block of West College Street in Longview on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
A firefighter with the Longview Fire Department helps to extinguish a blaze at the Healing Waters Outreach Church in the 100 block of West College Street in Longview on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Firefighters extinguished the fire in 20 minutes, a battalion chief said.
A fire damaged the Healing Waters Outreach Church in the 100 block of West College Street in Longview on Thursday afternoon.
Battalion Chief William Edwards of the Longview Fire Department said the building apparently was unoccupied when firefighters responded at 4:43 p.m. He said he was unaware where the fire started but said it spread to the attic.
Firefighters put out the fire within 20 minutes, Edwards said.
The fire department sent three fire engines, two ladder trucks, an ambulance and four support vehicles with a total of 21 crew members, Fire Marshal Kevin May said.