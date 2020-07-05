A 36-year-old Daingerfield man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for drug trafficking crimes, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox of the Eastern District of Texas announced Thursday.
Michael Leon Wood pleaded guilty on May 5 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap. Wood also agreed to forfeit $3,625, which he received from selling methamphetamine.
According to information presented in court, on March 1, 2018, Wood delivered 1 ounce of methamphetamine to another person in exchange for $600. On Jan. 15, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Wood’s home in Morris County and recovered about 50 grams of methamphetamine, $1,150 in cash, a rifle, a pistol and a shotgun.
Wood admitted to being responsible for distributing about 96 grams of methamphetamine.
Wood was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 16 and charged with drug trafficking violations.