The daughter of a Gregg County woman whose disappearance law enforcement believes might involve criminal activity says she is working to keep the faith that her mom will come home safe.
“I am trying to hold onto hope that she is out there somewhere — that she is OK, but it’s hard,” Lita Walker said Tuesday evening, just hours before a planned vigil for her mother, Rosemary Rodriguez.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said Tuesday investigators believe criminal activity is involved in Rodriguez’s disappearance.
Walker said she was not surprised to get that news.
“I suspected that may be the case,” she said. “My mother would never just disappear.”
Walker said she and family had been working to spread the word about her mother’s disappearance.
“We are doing everything we can as a family to look for her, sharing her picture and her car on social media as well as passing out flyers and waiting on any news from the police,” Walker said.
Rodriguez, 54, is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs about 185 pounds, according to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, but Walker disagrees with the office’s account of when she was last seen.
Walker said she and her husband live in her mother’s home in Longview but that law enforcement says Rodriguez was last seen on Oct. 7 in the Mount Pisgah area of Kilgore, because that’s where her boyfriend lives.
Walker said she had been staying with him for about the past year.
The day before, Walker said, was the last time someone in the family saw Rodriguez. On Oct. 8, one of Rodriguez’s coworkers contacted the family to tell them she had not been at work Monday or Tuesday at the Walmart Pharmacy in Kilgore, according to a GoFundMe account created for the family.
Walker said her family decided to have a candlelight vigil Tuesday at McWhorter Park in Longview after having so many people reaching out and wanting to help in some way.
“We thought this would be a nice way to gather and just pray for her,” she said. "I’m just anxiously, anxiously waiting for anything.”
Rodriguez drives a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, with a University of Oklahoma sticker on the back window. Her car has a Texas license plate with the number GCM3117.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact investigators at (903) 236-8408, or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or email at greggcountycrimestoppers.org .
Gregg County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to Rodriguez.