Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Hooks man Monday, charging him with using a pistol to coerce a woman into giving up her phone, according to the arrest warrant.
Willie James Harper, 29, was being held Thursday on a $20,000 bond in the Gregg County Jail on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
The woman, who said she was in a relationship with Harper, told Longview police officers Feb. 23 that Harper began arguing with her that day and tried to grab her phone, the warrant said. She said Harper pushed her to the ground and she clinched the phone to her chest to prevent him from taking it.
While on the ground, Harper placed a pistol to the back of her neck, demanded the phone and slapped her face when she got off the floor, according to the warrant.
Officers noted redness and swelling under her eye and a scratch under her neck but could not find Harper, the warrant said.
Sheriff's deputies arrested him Monday morning in Bowie County.