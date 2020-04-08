The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people after a reported shooting.
Deputies responded to a call at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of FM 2751 north of Longview, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found two people dead. Their bodies were sent for autopsies.
The identities of the victims as well as other details were not released Wednesday.
The two deaths are the second and third possible homicides reported this year in Gregg County.
Dustin Michael Page, 34, of Gilmer was charged in the Feb. 23 stabbing death of Robert Paul Davis outside the Jaguars Club at 4850 Estes Parkway south of Longview. Page told Gregg County sheriff's deputies he and Davis went outside to fight, and Davis punched him repeatedly. He said he "poked" Davis with a knife in self-defense.
The city of Longview also has reported four homicide deaths this year, reaching the total from 2019.