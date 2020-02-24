A man charged in the stabbing death of another man early Sunday outside a nightclub south of Longview had been fighting with the victim and another man, according to a probable cause affidavit for his arrest.
Gregg County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at about 2:53 a.m. Sunday to Jaguars gentleman’s club at 4850 Estes Pkwy in reference to an assault, the sheriff’s office reports.
When deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as Robert Paul Davis, lying on the ground with a stab wound in his chest, according to the affidavit. He was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview and was pronounced dead at about 3:52 a.m.
At Jaguars, Dustin Michael Page, 34, of Gilmer approached deputies with blood on his clothes and asked if the officers wanted to hear his side of the story, according to the affidavit. Officers frisked him and found a bloody knife.
Page told deputies he and Davis went outside to fight and Davis punched him repeatedly. He said he "poked" Davis with a knife in self-defense.
Witnesses told deputies they saw Davis hit Page and knock him to the ground. Another man, David Giles Parnell, started kicking Page, according to the affidavit. Witnesses said Parnell reached for his waistband and was yelling he was "loaded."
When deputies spoke with Parnell, he said he and Davis were inside the club when Page and Davis got into an argument, the affidavit showed. Parnell told deputies Page challenged Davis to a fight.
Parnell also told deputies he went outside and saw the fight and heard Davis yell, "He got a knife. He stabbed me."
According to the affidavit, Parnell told deputies he tried to kick Page off Davis and kicked a knife away from Page.
Page was booked Sunday into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of murder. He was released the same day on a $100,000 bond.
The stabbing death at Jaguars is the first reported homicide this year in unincorporated Gregg County. Three reported cases of homicide, including one accidental shooting, have been reported in 2020 in Longview.
The stabbing death is the second violent crime reported as originating at Jaguars in the past 14 months.
Justin Glenn Littrell, 30, of Longview was arrested Nov. 30, 2018, and charged with shooting at other men outside the club. Sheriff’s deputies arrested him at 6:24 a.m. that day when he turned himself in at Longview police headquarters. Littrell was released Dec. 4, 2018, on $150,000 in bonds on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.