The suspect in a recent fatal shooting in Longview went to Ware Meadows Apartments that day to “shoot the victim and other victims” in retaliation for a previous arrest, documents show.
Brandon Keith Harris, 37, was arrested Jan. 30 after witnesses told police a suspect went into the office of the apartment complex and shot Valerie Hackett, 24, according to an affidavit for a search warrant in the case.
Officers responded just before 11:30 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 900 block of South High Street in Longview. Police were told a suspect had gone into the front office of the apartments and shot someone, the document shows. The suspect then ran from the office.
An officer found Hackett on the floor of the office with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
Officers set up a perimeter and took Harris, who had a black rifle, into custody, the document shows. Police found several spent casings consistent with .223-caliber ammunition. The rifle Harris had when he was arrested was a .223-caliber rifle.
During an interview after he was taken into custody, Harris admitted shooting Hackett with the rifle, the document shows. He said the shooting was in retaliation for a Jan. 6, 2019, incident at the apartments after which he was arrested on charges of assault causing bodily injury family violence and deadly conduct.
Online court records show Harris was scheduled the day after Hackett was fatally shot for a status hearing on the 2019 charges.
During the investigation into Hackett’s shooting, Harris’ wife and aunt told police he had been using drugs, the document shows. His wife told a detective that Harris had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had been self-medicating with illegal drugs and alcohol. His aunt told a detective Harris had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was taking pills not prescribed to him.
On Jan. 7, 2019, Harris told staff from Community Healthcore that he abuses marijuana, alcohol and pills almost daily, according to the affidavit. He also said he takes opiates and other prescription pills.
The search warrant in the most recent cause sought DNA and blood from Harris to check it against evidence found during the investigation and to test his blood for substances.
Harris remains in the Gregg County Jail on a $1 million bond on a charge of capital murder for retaliation judge/justice.
Speaking the week after her daughter’s death, Andrea Rodgers said Hackett had come to Longview about a year ago to work for her aunt at the apartments.