A man held in the Rusk County Jail on a capital murder charge was involved in a robbery when he shot and killed the victim, according to arrest documents.
Demarcus Lenard Lewis, 25, was arrested by Rusk County deputies at about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 28. He remains jailed under $1.5 million in bonds.
Clarence “Scott” Reneau of Henderson was shot and killed at about 11 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 1800 block of CR 423, also known as Alford Dairy Road.
According to arrest documents, Reneau was killed by “firearm trauma” or “gunshot wounds to upper torso” while Lewis was “committing or attempting to commit aggravated robbery.”
The incident happened at Texas Best Music Sweepstakes Gameroom in Henderson.
“During investigation, physical evidence was collected and submitted to the Smith County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Division for latent print examination,” the document states. “Forensic examination resulted in developing three independent latent prints from two separate evidentiary items seized during the investigation.”
The prints were a match for Lewis, according to the report.