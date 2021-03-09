A Longview man was charged with impersonating a public servant after he dressed in tactical gear and posed as a CIA agent to get information from several Longview children’s museum board members in February, according to documents in the case.
Travis Martin Cain, 33, was released Thursday from the Gregg County Jail on a $125,000 bond on a charge of impersonating a public servant.
According to court documents, a Longview Police Department detective was contacted on Feb. 24 to investigate an incident and talk with staff at Longview World of Wonders, 112 East Tyler Street.
At about 12:05 p.m. on Feb. 22, a staff member and two board members were having a meeting in the back room of the museum. The staff member told police that the “location was secure with all doors locked at the time.”
During the meeting, Cain entered the room wearing a “tactical vest, an empty pistol holster on his hip and tactical type pants,” documents show. He was also carrying a black bag. The staff member recognized Cain as the husband of a fellow employee.
Cain told the group that he was a CIA agent conducting an investigation and that he was not armed “but made it clear that he could have been.”
“Cain then produced a photocopied document that appeared to be an official government document that listed what appeared to be awards of some type, and some medical information,” court documents said, adding that Cain referred to the document as his CIA credentials.
The staff member told police that several items on the page had been marked out by a black marker as if those items had been redacted.
“Cain then produced a document he said was a non-disclosure agreement that he had them sign,” according to documents.
Cain had the group him him their cellphones, which he put in a black bag. One of the individuals described the bag to police as a “Faraday bag,” which is a type of bag used to protect against data theft by blocking electromagnetic fields. The bags can be used to protect phones and devices recovered in criminal investigations.
“Cain then interviewed the three about another employee and her husband and asked other random questions before leaving the location,” the criminal complaint said.
Paul Guidroz, president of the museum’s board of directors, was at the meeting when the incident happened. He described the interaction as odd.
“I don’t know that I felt threatened,” Guidroz said. “Others in the room may say different. It was off-putting.”
There were no children in the building at the time as Longview WOW is closed on Mondays.
Police reviewed security footage and found Cain using a key to enter the building.
“This male was wearing a black tactical vest with numerous patches on the front, back and sides,” court documents said. “Several appeared to be blood type identifiers. On the right shoulder there was an American flag and on the back it possibly displayed the letters ‘ICE.’”
The staff member told police that Cain was “very convincing and wanted us to confirm if he was actually an agent with the CIA.”
Guidroz said those who were in the meeting discussed the incident and came to the decision to report it to the police.
“It was a strange occurrence so we thought it best to reach out to the police,” he said.
An arrest warrant was issued Feb. 26. The three in the meeting did eventually get their cellphones back.
Guidroz said Cain was making some accusations and was asking about another staff member but was unable to give further detail.
“It ended up that we let another staff member go because it appears he got the key from that person,” Guidroz said. Longview WOW changed all the locks to the building and made changes to the security system following the incident.
“Because of the nature of the incident, we did hire off-duty police to be in the building from the 25th thru the 28th,” Guidroz said.
Cain was arrested by Longview police at about 9:05 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Marshall Avenue.
“We take safety seriously, and we did everything we could to ensure that safety,” he said. “It wasn’t a random thing.”
Guidroz emphasized that this incident was not a random target.
“Downtown is safe,” he said.