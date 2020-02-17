Two teens racing on Loop 281 were clocked at 91 mph by authorities, according to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.
Joseph Allen Glass, 17, of Gilmer and Chandler Elvin Owens, 17, of White Oak were arrested late Saturday night after Trooper Terry Lummus observed both drivers accelerate from a green light and reach 91 mph in a 45-mph speed zone. Owens had multiple passengers in his Ford Mustang and admitted to having a tobacco product, which was located inside the car.
A second trooper, Justin Craig, stopped Glass, who was also driving a Ford Mustang. The trooper later saw a text message on Glass’ phone indicating that he “was planning on racing Owens,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
Both teens were booked into the Gregg County Jail just moments after midnight Sunday and were each released later that day on $2,500 bond.