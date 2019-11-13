A Winona man was killed Tuesday evening in a one-vehicle wreck in Upshur County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
James Samuel Cabaniss, 57, was driving at an unsafe speed shortly after 7 p.m. southbound on River Road south of Big Sandy, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark, when his vehicle left the roadway around a curve in the road. The vehicle then struck a tree, Dark said.
Cabaniss, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to UT Health North Tyler Campus. He was pronounced dead a short time later.