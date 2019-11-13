A Winona man was killed Tuesday evening in a one-vehicle wreck in Upshur County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
James Samuel Cabaniss, 57, was driving at an unsafe speed shortly after 7 p.m. southbound on River Road south of Big Sandy, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark, when his car entered a left-hand curve. The car veered off the road to the right and hit a tree, Dark said.
Cabaniss, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to the UT Health North Tyler Campus. He was pronounced dead a short time later.