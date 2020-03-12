A Longview man was charged this week in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with numerous injuries last year.
Longview police arrested Julio Cesar Carlos, 30, on Saturday on a state jail felony charge of accident involving injury — 13 months after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He posted a $7,500 bond and was released from the Gregg County Jail on Sunday.
At 11:41 p.m. Jan. 11, 2019, police responded to a hit-and-run with injury call at 308 Davis St. in Longview. According to an arrest complaint, the victim was walking across the road when she was struck by a burgundy truck driven by a man who left the scene without providing information.
A document with Carlos' name was located near the victim's cellphone at the crash scene.
The victim later told police that a man pulled up next to her while she was walking and asked about another person, according to the complaint. When she said she didn't know the person, the man began cursing at her, before later crashing into her and knocking her to the ground, causing her injuries, the complaint said.
The victim, who received numerous broken bones, a broken hip and a broken foot, later identified Carlos from a six-image lineup, the report said.