An Atlanta lawyer who was arrested last year by Texas Rangers and accused of smuggling methamphetamine into the Cass County Jail is facing federal drug and weapons charges, the Texarkana Gazette reported.
A four-count indictment recently unsealed in the Marshall Division of the Eastern District of Texas accuses Bryan Lee Simmons, 49, of conspiracy to distribute meth from July 2019 through August 2019. Simmons was taken into custody Aug. 29, 2019, at the Cass County Jail, the Gazette reported.
Count two of Simmons' indictment alleges possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute Aug. 29, 2019. Counts three and four of the indictment allege possession and use of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
Count three identifies a date range of "beginning in or before" July 2019 through August 2019 while count four specifically refers to the Aug. 29, 2019, arrest of Simmons at the jail. According to earlier reports, a pistol was found in Simmons' truck in the jail parking lot after his arrest.
Following his arrest in August 2019, Cass County District Attorney Courtney Shelton said Texas Rangers had been investigating and had Simmons under surveillance for at least a month, the Gazette reported.