Texas A&M Forest Service law enforcement investigators recently arrested a Beckville man suspected of stealing timber in Rusk County.
Anthony Laquinn Holman, 43, of Beckville was arrested July 2 by agency investigators, Panola County constables and members of the Panola County Sheriff’s office, according to a news release.
Rusk County District Attorney Micheal Jimerson charged Holman with a third degree felony of timber purchase as trustee with intent to defraud.
Holman posted a $75,000 bond the day after his arrest and was released from the Panola County Jail, according to Panola County Jail records.