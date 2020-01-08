A Canton man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Robby Dale Baker, 44, pleaded guilty June 21 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 130 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay $8,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Based on information presented in court, Baker sold meth on three occasions in March through May 2018. Using a search warrant in May 2018, more meth, several firearms and ammunition were recovered from his Canton home, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson prosecuted it.