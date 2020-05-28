An East Texas police chief has condemned what he calls the "criminal" actions of a Minnesota officer in the death of a handcuffed man. Kilgore Chief Todd Hunter also appealed to residents not to condemn law enforcement as a whole.
Hunter joined police around the nation and law enforcement experts Thursday who broadly condemned the way George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody this week, was restrained by the officer who dug his knee into the man's neck, the Associated Press reported.
Video shot by a bystander shows Floyd, who is black, handcuffed, lying on his stomach and seemingly subdued as the white officer trying to arrest him pressed his knee down on Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes.
"I'm speaking out because for two days I've had to defend my profession and even the department I lead," Hunter said in a statement. "It's amazing this happens thousands of miles away from Kilgore but still impacts us. It is unfair to lump all law enforcement together in times like this."
Hunter has worked in law enforcement for 28 years, been a police chief for 15 years and has headed the Kilgore Police Department since 2011.
White Oak Police Chief Terry Roach and Chief Wesley Freeman of Hallsville said Thursday afternoon that they had not had a chance to read Hunter's post and could not comment. Police chiefs Mike Bishop of Longview, Gordon Freeman of Gladewater and April Rains of Tatum were unavailable for comment.
Hunter wrote no one in law enforcement has ever been taught the Minnesota officer's action was an "acceptable restraint" and said he must be held accountable.
"The other officers who watched this and didn't intercede are culpable for that death too," Hunter wrote. "To me, they are cowards. I couldn't even watch the whole video as it turned my stomach."
While condemning the officer's action, Hunter wrote, "I also don't think this officer intended this outcome, but his actions can't be justified in any way. This is not a representation of the courageous and compassionate work that the other 800,000 law enforcement officers carry out day after day."
Hunter characterized law enforcement as an honorable profession.
"We do a good job at policing ourselves and I am crushed by this," Hunter wrote. "Please understand all police departments are not the same. Again, I ask that you condemn that officer and his actions, but not the profession as a whole."
Hunter wrote he could cite hundreds and hundreds of examples law that show enforcement officers care for everybody they serve.
"I'm tired of hearing (law enforcement) officers are racists," Hunter wrote. "I can't count the times I've been condemned for being a police officer by people who don't know me. The job has become more difficult over the years.
"This is a time to pray for Mr. Floyd's family and our country. Don't let dark forces divide us."