An Easton man has been arrested in the Friday shooting death of his father, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
Nicholas Coleman, 37, was held Saturday in the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 bond, charged with murder.
Gregg County deputies responded about 2:30 a.m. Friday to a welfare concern call at a residence in the 260 block of Pegues Road in Easton, the sheriff's office reported.
Larry Coleman, Nicholas Coleman's father, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
Nicholas Coleman was arrested at the scene.