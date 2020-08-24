A former Gregg County assistant district attorney was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for driving while intoxicated.
Lance Larison, 53, of White Oak was arrested Aug. 7 for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, jail records show. He was held on a $500,000 bond on the charge and a blue warrant for a parole violation. He was still listed as being held in the jail Monday afternoon.
According to the incident report for his arrest, White Oak police responded to a collision at about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 near the 100 block of U.S. 80 in White Oak.
The incident report noted that Larison's responses to questions were delayed, he was moving slowly and having difficulty keeping his balance.
"During the time I was giving Lance instructions to for him to follow, I had to stop several times to prevent Lance from falling over," the officer said in the incident report describing the field sobriety test. "Due to his inability to maintain his balance, I was afraid he would fall and injure himself."
He was arrested and later gave a blood sample for testing.
Larison pleaded guilty as part of an agreement on Monday. According to court records, his confinement also began Monday.
Larison was arrested in May 2019 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense and was booked into the Smith County Jail.
In March 2007, Larison was sentenced to seven years of probation and 10 days in jail after admitting to the charge from July 2006, according to News-Journal archives.
At that time, Larison was one of then-District Attorney Bill Jennings’ chief felony prosecutors. He also pleaded guilty in 1995 to DWI in Smith County and served a 20-day jail sentence, where he served as an assistant district attorney.
Larison went to work for Jennings in 1997. Jennings knew of Larison’s previous drunken driving conviction.