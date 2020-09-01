A former Beckville High School coach arrested in December after two students said he sent them sexually explicit photos through social media has been indicted.
Anthony D-Andre Moore, 30, of Carthage was indicted Aug. 18 by a Panola County grand jury on two counts of online solicitation of a minor.
Panola County sheriff’s deputies arrested Moore on Dec. 12 after investigators were called to Beckville High School on Dec. 6. Two students told police that Moore had sent them the explicit photos.
Investigators secured the students' phones and downloaded the contents as part of their investigation, the sheriff’s office said. Arrest warrants for Moore then were obtained from the Panola County District Attorney’s Office.
Moore was a boys’ basketball coach and English teacher who joined the district in 2018.