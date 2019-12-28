A 19-year-old former salutatorian of Tatum High School died Friday night after she lost control of her vehicle, drove into a ditch and struck a tree nine miles east of Kilgore in Rusk County, said Sgt. Jean Dark of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Preliminary information from troopers who responded at 8:43 p.m. on FM 2011 determined Lela Justeen Burney lost control where the road curves, Dark said.
A crew from the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department removed her from her car, said Assistant Chief Nic Jones.
Burney was pronounced dead by Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan after an ambulance took her to a Longview medical facility, Dark said.
"It looked like she hydroplaned, overcorrected, went into a ditch and hit a tree," Bryan said. "She was restrained."
Burney also was a former Tatum High School cheerleader. The school's squad expressed sadness about her death Saturday in a Facebook post.
"Please lift up the family and friends of Lela Burney in your prayers," the post read. "Our school and community are heartbroken over the loss of this former THS student and cheerleader! We will always love you Lela!"
A GoFundMe account to help cover Burney's funeral costs has been set up and had raised more than $11,000 as of Saturday afternoon.
Burney was Tatum's salutatorian in the spring.