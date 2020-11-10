The mother of a missing Kentucky man believes a body recovered Monday from Lake O’ the Pines Monday was that of her son.
Benjamin “Ben” H. Cowley, 30, was declared missing since Nov. 3, although he was noted by law enforcement as last seen Nov. 4 at the Johnson Creek camping area at Lake O’ the Pines.
A fisherman near the lake's Johnson Creek area reported finding a body about 4 p.m. Monday, according to Marion County Sheriff David Capps. Capps could not confirm that the body found was Cowley and said the department is awaiting the results of the autopsy.
“There’s no update,” he said Tuesday.
Cowley's mother, Marianne Cowley, said Tuesday that identifying marks indicate the body is of her son.
“We can now enter a stage of recovery,” she said. “It’s been rough. We worry about what his final moments were like.”
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted his missing poster Friday on Facebook. Cowley was listed as missing from St. Matthew, Kentucky, a suburb of the Louisville area.
Marianne Cowley said her son struggled with mental illness.
“His mind was hijacked,” she said. “My son, Ben’s younger brother, said that there’s no amount of stress in his final moments that were worse than what he was going through.”
His father, Tom Cowley, said Ben had “some difficult times" and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Ben Cowley graduated from Indiana University Maurer School of Law in 2018.
“He was so kind,” his mother said. "He was passionate about economics of environmental issues, improving our governance and was kind and generous to a fault."
The last time the family heard from Ben Cowley was at about noon Nov. 3, when he sent a text to the family group chat.
His sister, Tevy Cowley, said her brother had texted a photo of Lake O' the Pines, saying it was beautiful. She also said her brother said he wanted to go to Mexico.
“There was nothing after that,” she said.
Marianne Cowley said her son's campsite at the lake was found with all his belongings. His keys, laptop, his dog and more were left at the site with his tent.
His dog, a pit bull mix named Nala, was left in the tent with food and water but had chewed her way out of the tent, she said. Nala would not leave the campsite and remained there until Friday when Ben Cowley's parents picked her up.
His parents said they were almost certain Monday that he had drowned and were hoping for his body to be recovered.
Tom Cowley said his son was last seen on a raft in the lake.
“The raft turned up the next day without him,” he said.
Marianne Cowley said she hopes to have a memorial service for her son outside in Louisville since Ben had a love for the outdoors.
“It’s good for COVID, so more family can come,” she said. “There’s nothing worse than having a funeral with no people.”