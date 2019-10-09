KILGORE — Family members say two sisters were found stabbed to death at a Kilgore apartment complex Wednesday afternoon and that the son of one of the slain sisters is being held in connection with the deaths.
Two bodies in two separate apartments were found shortly before 3 p.m. by Kilgore police responding to a 911 call to Stone Creek Apartments in the 400 block of Pine Burr Lane.
About the same time the deaths were discovered, an adult male was arrested about two blocks from the complex, police said.
"The Kilgore Police Department believes the lone suspect is in custody, and there is not a continued threat," the department said in a statement.
Police did not identify the two women and the suspect. However, three immediate family members who were at the apartment complex Wednesday evening identified the victims as sisters Daisy Wheat, 68, and Karen Sue Wheat, about age 63, who lived in separate units at the complex.
They also identified the suspect as Karen Sue Wheat's son, Jemaine Wheat, 33, whose address is listed in Gregg County Jail records as that of the apartment complex.
The victims' sister, Lizzie Griffin of Longview, said she headed to Daisy's apartment after her brother, Jessie Wheat, called her to say that no one answered the phone after it rang 10 times.
"I got up the steps. I saw blood stains, and I got the maintenance man to get the door key," Griffin said.
Griffin said the maintenance worker told her not to enter the apartment and that police arrived shortly afterward.
"There are multiple apartments that are considered crime scenes, and police will be on hand for hours while each apartment is processed for evidence," Kilgore police said.
Griffin said Jemaine Wheat was released about two months ago from Terrell State Hospital, which is a psychiatric facility.
He was held Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 in bonds on charges of false alarm or report, emergency, and burglary of habitation from offenses dated Saturday, jail records show.
Griffin and her sister, Darlene Taylor of Kilgore, mourned the loss of their sisters. They said they grew up in a family with five sisters and three brothers.
"I love my sisters with all my heart, and they will be dearly missed," Taylor said.
Griffin said she took both of her sisters to a coin-operated laundry Tuesday.
"Their lives were taken too soon. I'm going to miss everything about my sisters," she said.
Karen Sue Wheat's daughter, Marlissa Wheat of Kilgore, said, "I am shocked with what happened."