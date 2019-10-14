Crime in the Longview metro area last year decreased in nearly every category compared with 2017, though homicides inside the city increased 33%, according to recent federal data.
Significant decreases were noticed in most violent crimes, but there were eight murders or nonnegligent manslaughter cases in 2018, compared with six in the previous year.
According to the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Report, robberies in the city of Longview were reduced in half compared with the previous year, and reports of rape and motor vehicle thefts across the multicounty area also decreased to defy statewide trends.
In fact, the city alone had double-digit percentage decreases in nearly all violent crime categories.
Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said area law enforcement and other public safety agencies “working very well together” is making an impact.
“We share resources. We share information,” the sheriff said, “and I believe that that has an impact on being able to identify the criminals that are operating in our area ... and arresting them.”
Inside the city of Longview, reports of violent crimes in 2018 were decreased about 16% from 2017.
Rapes were down 13% and robberies dropped 52.5%. Aggravated assaults were down only 2.2%.
Property crimes were down 8.3%, most notably among thefts.
“{span}We feel our community policing efforts may have played a part in crime reduction in Longview,” Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian said. “We applaud the citizens for taking an active role in the safety of their neighborhoods and for communicating their concerns to the officers that work in those areas.” {/span}
The FBI included Gregg, Harrison, Rusk and Upshur counties in the Longview Metropolitan Statistical Area in 2018, but it didn’t include Harrison in 2017. The reason for the change was unclear Monday.
Notwithstanding those changes, the Longview area’s rate of crime per 100,000 residents was down significantly in most violent crime categories, including 43% among robberies year over year. Burglary and motor vehicle theft cases also decreased by double digit percentage points.
In Smith County — which is included in the Tyler MSA — violent crimes increased in the past year largely because of increases in rape and murder offenses, according to the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Meanwhile, the statewide crime index reported decreases in all categories except rape and motor vehicle thefts. No category in state crime decreased more than 13.6%.
Cerliano said law officers and agencies are doing a better job in identifying criminals and holding them accountable. As evidence, he pointed to the consistency of inmate numbers at the Gregg County Jail, which he oversees.
The jail has averaged between 760 and 800 inmates for several weeks, he said. As of Monday, the jail population was 776 inmates, including 52 federal inmates housed under the county’s contract with the U.S. Marshals Service.
The jail has a maximum capacity for 916 inmates.
“We also have programs where we work with the public. If you see it, you report it,” Cerliano said. He also mentioned the effect of local crime watch programs and National Night Out.
“I think all of the agencies are working more effectively with the citizens which they serve, and there’s a better line of communication between law enforcement and the public,” he said.