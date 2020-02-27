A fire damaged a room Thursday morning in a building used for storage at Jesus Burger at 2101 E. Marshall Ave., Longview.
The fire apparently started in a wall in the building, Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said. He said the fire department responded at 6:40 a.m. by sending three fire engines, two ladder trucks, an ambulance, four support vehicles and 21 crew members.
The building where the fire occurred is used for storing items such as clothing and diapers, Jesus Burger volunteer Robby Crenshaw said. He said no one was inside the building at the time.
Crenshaw said the fire department cut off electricity to an adjoining building that houses a kitchen and a commissary that feeds and ministers to the homeless population on Saturdays. May could not confirm whether the fire department shut off electricity.
After the fire, Jesus Burger volunteer Gary Don Holley was on his cellphone trying to arrange restoration of electrical service to the building.
Jesus Burger started as a ministry to homeless people in July 2011 at the parking lot of the former Elks Lodge, according to its website.