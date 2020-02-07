Five people escaped without injuries from a fire that apparently started in the laundry room of their home early Friday, Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said.
May said the fire department responded at about 1:40 a.m. Friday to the fire in the 700 block of East Birdsong Street.
"It damaged the laundry room and (caused) heavy damage in the attic," May said. He said the home is uninhabitable.
The fire department dispatched three engines, two ladder trucks, an ambulance, four staff vehicles and 21 crew members, May said.