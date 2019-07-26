Residents in a Lakeport home that caught on fire Thursday fled without being injured, said Pat Owens, chief of the Elderville Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department.
He said firefighters responded at 7:07 p.m. to a fire that started in a bedroom at a 3,500-square-foot home in the 200 block of Jones Road and damaged about 30 percent of the house. The home is not livable.
The fire department sent three engines and two support trucks with 12 firefighters and put out the fire shortly before 9 p.m., Owens said. The city of Lakeport and Gregg County Sheriff's Office also responded, and representatives from the American Red Cross arrived to provide assistance to the family.
Owens said firefighters also put out a fire on about an acre of a wooded and grassy land Thursday afternoon at County Road 2165D in Rusk County.
He advised people to have a fire hose if they are burning anything outside and to make sure their smoke detectors are working indoors.