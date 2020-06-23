The two occupants of a White Oak motel room and the motel's owner helped to stop a fire from doing more damage Monday morning, White Oak Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jimmy Purcell said.
The room's occupants had escaped without injury by the time a fire department crew responded at 5:47 a.m. Monday at the Relax Inn in the 2300 block of East U.S. 80, Purcell said.
"Luckily, they both were able to get out," Purcell said. "One of the occupants shut the door as they were getting out. By doing that, they pretty much slowed down the fire."
Purcell said the owner of the motel used a fire extinguisher and garden hose to try to stop the fire. The fire department sent an engine, tanker and fire marshal with a total of five crew members.