The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to a Thursday morning fire that destroyed a home, Fire Chief Pat Owens said.
He said the call came in at 5:06 a.m. for the home on Rusk County Road 2138.
"We cleared the scene at 6:23," Owens said.
Nobody was home at the time, said Patrick Dooley, deputy emergency management coordinator for Rusk County.
The Elderville-Lakeport VFD sent three engines with eight crew members, Owens said. The Tatum VFD and Rusk County Sheriff's Office also responded, Dooley said.