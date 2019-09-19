The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to a Thursday morning fire that destroyed a home, Fire Chief Pat Owens said.

He said the call came in at 5:06 a.m. for the home on Rusk County Road 2138.

"We cleared the scene at 6:23," Owens said.

Nobody was home at the time, said Patrick Dooley, deputy emergency management coordinator for Rusk County.

The Elderville-Lakeport VFD sent three engines with eight crew members, Owens said. The Tatum VFD and Rusk County Sheriff's Office also responded, Dooley said.