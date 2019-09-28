A fire that destroyed 25% of a two-story house in the Elderville area left it uninhabitable, Fire Chief Pat Owens of the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department said Saturday. The blaze remained under investigation.
The fire, reported at 3:06 p.m. Friday, damaged the kitchen, upper walls on the second story and attached garage of the house in the 8900 block of FM 2204. Owens said no one was at home at the time, but firefighters rescued three pets and took them to a veterinarian.
The Elderville-Lakeport fire department sent four engines and a utility truck with eight firefighters and stayed on the scene about four hours. The Kilgore Fire Department sent two firefighters and the Gregg County Sheriff's Office also sent one deputy to the scene.
Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore is handling the investigation, Owens said.